PAX Gold Trading Down 0% This Week (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAX Gold has a total market capitalization of $557.31 million and approximately $20.58 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can currently be bought for $1,707.32 or 0.08937792 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,102.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004358 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005353 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005232 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002677 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00134961 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00036269 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023036 BTC.
About PAX Gold
PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 326,424 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos.
