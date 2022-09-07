Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down to $15.06

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.06, but opened at $14.46. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 16,792 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.93.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.44%.

In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 348,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $1,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,801,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,786,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 324,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,650. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,469,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,352,000 after buying an additional 2,013,253 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,463,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,186,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,833,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,746,000 after purchasing an additional 697,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,807,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $136,338,000 after purchasing an additional 266,803 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Articles

