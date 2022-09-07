Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Parke Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Parke Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 18.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PKBK opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. The company has a market cap of $263.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.79. Parke Bancorp has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $25.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 46.34%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Parke Bancorp by 235.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 69,517 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 192.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 26,683 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 369.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 66,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7,141.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Parke Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

