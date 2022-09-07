Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Hits Market Capitalization of $27.33 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $27.33 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.79 or 0.00046756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

