Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.29

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.29 and last traded at $28.29, with a volume of 5275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.55.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the first quarter worth about $289,752,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after buying an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,148,000 after buying an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Organon & Co. by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,019,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,388,000 after buying an additional 807,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

