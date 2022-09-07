Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $31.89 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $25.88 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,550,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

See Also

