Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 351055 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Opawica Explorations Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Opawica Explorations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

Further Reading

