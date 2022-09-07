NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.22% of NVR worth $31,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVR in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in NVR by 2,497.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,935,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in NVR by 2.5% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 209 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter worth about $3,373,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4,365.45 per share, for a total transaction of $109,136.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,436.73, for a total value of $1,947,724.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,131,950.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sallie B. Bailey acquired 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4,365.45 per share, with a total value of $109,136.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,387 shares of company stock worth $15,024,330. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR opened at $4,040.01 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,308.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4,419.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

