NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Vanguard Group Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Vanguard Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.81% of NVIDIA worth $54,152,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,327,796,000 after acquiring an additional 964,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.4 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.54. 973,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,149,748. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $339.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.70 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

