Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.46. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $11.20.
About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
