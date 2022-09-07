Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:NNY)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0245 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NNY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,494. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.84.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
