Nuco.cloud 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $47,628.00 (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 7th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $529,256.35 and $47,628.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005149 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.43 or 0.00851708 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015909 BTC.
Nuco.cloud Profile
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
