Nubia Brand International Corp.’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 7th

Nubia Brand International’s (NASDAQ:NUBIU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 7th. Nubia Brand International had issued 11,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 11th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Nubia Brand International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NUBIU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08. Nubia Brand International has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Institutional Trading of Nubia Brand International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nubia Brand International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nubia Brand International in the first quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

About Nubia Brand International

Nubia Brand International Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and build a business operating in the wireless telecommunications sphere.

Further Reading

