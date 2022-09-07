Nuance Investments LLC Sells 23,619 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nuance Investments LLC lowered its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,398,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,619 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 0.67% of Valley National Bancorp worth $44,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,763 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,278,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,861,000 after purchasing an additional 736,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after purchasing an additional 327,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,423,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,953,000 after purchasing an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.36. 14,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $476.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.