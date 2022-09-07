Nuance Investments LLC Purchases 366,117 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,256,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,117 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew accounts for approximately 5.9% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 2.35% of Smith & Nephew worth $327,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 24,788 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.56% of the company’s stock.
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of SNN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,835. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $23.48 and a 12 month high of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $30.11.
Smith & Nephew Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,630 ($19.70) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,190 ($14.38) to GBX 1,116 ($13.48) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,396.00.
Smith & Nephew Profile
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
- 3 Low Beta Defensive Stocks for a Tough Market
- It Could Be a September to Remember for These 3 Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.