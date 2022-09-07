Nuance Investments LLC Has $558,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Nuance Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 203,958 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.75.

NOC traded up $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $481.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,940. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $497.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $472.71 and a 200-day moving average of $456.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

