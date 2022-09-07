Nuance Investments LLC Has $16.06 Million Stock Holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Nuance Investments LLC lessened its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 573,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,733 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $16,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XENT. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Intersect ENT by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Intersect ENT by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,089,000 after buying an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 120,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Intersect ENT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intersect ENT Stock Performance

About Intersect ENT

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT remained flat at $28.24 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

(Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.