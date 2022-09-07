Nuance Investments LLC Has $158.82 Million Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 224.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares during the period. Clorox comprises approximately 2.8% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $158,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 78,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,265,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Clorox by 403.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 26,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clorox by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 532,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $145.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.83.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

