Nuance Investments LLC Grows Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,484,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008,643 shares during the quarter. Mueller Water Products makes up 1.7% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC owned 4.77% of Mueller Water Products worth $96,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Mueller Water Products by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,394,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,004 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products in the first quarter worth $2,116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MWA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Insider Activity

Mueller Water Products Price Performance

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.06. 6,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,134. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 41.07%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.