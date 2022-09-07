Nuance Investments LLC Buys 1,179,281 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 103.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,320,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,179,281 shares during the quarter. Nuance Investments LLC owned about 3.29% of Mission Produce worth $29,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mission Produce by 46.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mission Produce in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 22.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mission Produce

Mission Produce Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $41,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,290.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,990.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock worth $125,134 over the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.50. 688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,651. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.