Novacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $36,174.23 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 6th. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $36,174.23 and approximately $29.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,649.72 or 0.99949059 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00062225 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00024118 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

