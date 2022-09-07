NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.56

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.56 and last traded at $19.97, with a volume of 82784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NN Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €58.00 ($59.18) to €47.00 ($47.96) in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 23.80, a current ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3865 per share. This represents a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

