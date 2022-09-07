Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $49.76

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.76 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 677894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.15.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTDOY shares. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.35.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Nintendo’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 4th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, October 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, October 4th.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTDOY. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Nintendo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

