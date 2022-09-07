NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 662,243 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of NIKE worth $14,400,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.8% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,586. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup upgraded NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

