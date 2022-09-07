NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lowered by SBK Financial Inc.

SBK Financial Inc. lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises about 2.6% of SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SBK Financial Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in NIKE by 245.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,497,000 after purchasing an additional 338,996 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in NIKE by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $340,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,932 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in NIKE by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,593 shares of company stock worth $7,372,310 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 159,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,456,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $166.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

