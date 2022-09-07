Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Newmont by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial raised Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Newmont Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEM opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $40.27 and a one year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,431,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,188.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,920 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Further Reading

