New Gold (TSE:NGD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.80

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.80 and last traded at C$0.83, with a volume of 139268 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.92.

New Gold Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$566.31 million and a PE ratio of 5.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Gold

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$147.68 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,194.52. In other New Gold news, Senior Officer Robert Joseph Chausse bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 803,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$675,194.52. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Godin bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$49,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,500. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 355,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,560.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

