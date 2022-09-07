NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.63.

NetEase Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTES opened at $86.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.76. NetEase has a twelve month low of $68.62 and a twelve month high of $118.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetEase

NetEase Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

