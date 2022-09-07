NestEGG Coin Trading Down 38.9% Over Last Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. In the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 38.9% lower against the US dollar. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $6,320.65 and $389.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00164402 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin (EGG) is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

