NEST Protocol (NEST) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges. NEST Protocol has a total market capitalization of $92.78 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00029935 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00042344 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00081697 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003364 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol (CRYPTO:NEST) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,911,743,948 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs.

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is a distributed oracle network and a permissionless community of token holders, data providers, and validators. As an oracle, NEST Protocol provides a solution to certificate on-chain data, e.g. quotes of digital assets. In NEST network, all data is directly generated on-chain: users (so-called Quote Miners) upload their own asset price quotes with a certain amount of collateral, and the quotes will input to NEST's price chain after a fixed verification period.”

