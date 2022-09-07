Neblio Hits Market Capitalization of $13.29 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00003616 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $13.29 million and $831,330.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00016155 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005164 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001096 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,449,711 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

