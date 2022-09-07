National Pension Service Purchases 27,991 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

National Pension Service grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,151,665 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 27,991 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.9% of National Pension Service’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. National Pension Service owned about 0.11% of Visa worth $477,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa Price Performance

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.31. 91,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,052. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.11. The company has a market capitalization of $376.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.