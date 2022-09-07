National Pension Service Has $161.06 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

National Pension Service lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 861,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 20,628 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of American Express worth $161,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, hitting $150.55. The company had a trading volume of 41,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,133,881. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

