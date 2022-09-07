National Pension Service Decreases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,194,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290,167 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of National Pension Service’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Bank of America worth $379,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after buying an additional 2,415,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $33.41. 898,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,909,636. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

