National Pension Service Acquires 35,821 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

National Pension Service increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,251 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,821 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.13% of Salesforce worth $266,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.05. 114,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,779,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.05 billion, a PE ratio of 279.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.82 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.34, for a total transaction of $387,182.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,841,688,689.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total transaction of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,867,544.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,149 shares of company stock valued at $12,855,744 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

