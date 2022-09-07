Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,000.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a total market capitalization of $32,191.59 and approximately $4,000.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,257,511 coins. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

