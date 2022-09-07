MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.29

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $12.60. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 314 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 21.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

