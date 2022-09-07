MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $12.29

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.29, but opened at $12.60. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $12.42, with a volume of 314 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.27 and a beta of 0.98.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.
