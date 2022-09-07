MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Acquired by Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYTE. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 15,376 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 62,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $31.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

