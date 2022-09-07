MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 349.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,385 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MP Materials by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in MP Materials by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MP Materials by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.25 per share, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,458.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,786,592 shares of company stock worth $180,572,246. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP Materials stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.55. 18,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,774. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a current ratio of 20.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.55. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MP. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

