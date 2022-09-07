Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.29

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.29 and last traded at $19.52, with a volume of 108417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.59.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from €275.00 ($280.61) to €230.00 ($234.69) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be issued a $0.1773 dividend. This is a boost from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Mowi ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

