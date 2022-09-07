Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.10% of Motorola Solutions worth $41,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,633 shares of company stock valued at $49,086,646 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.11.

Shares of MSI stock traded up $6.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.00. The company had a trading volume of 13,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,245. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.51. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.