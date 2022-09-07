Morgan Stanley Lowers MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target to €212.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($234.69) to €212.00 ($216.33) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €208.00 ($212.24) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.33.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Up 0.8 %

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.04. The company had a trading volume of 157,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,052. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Company Profile

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.