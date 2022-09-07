Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 914 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ABB by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ABB by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in ABB by 7.7% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ABB by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 997,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,261,000 after acquiring an additional 74,433 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.03.

NYSE:ABB traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.45. 51,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,302,108. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB Ltd has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

