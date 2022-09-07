Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 9,897 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,415 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.13% of Independent Bank worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,258,000 after purchasing an additional 462,932 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 344.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 404,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,953,000 after buying an additional 313,324 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,421,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 22,531.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,492,000 after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,460,000 after purchasing an additional 230,313 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.61. 1,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.60 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 55.28%.

In other news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $61,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $242,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,917 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,288.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,181 shares of company stock valued at $683,824. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on Independent Bank to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

