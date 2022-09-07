Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5,051 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 73,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 229,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 198,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.15. 226,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.