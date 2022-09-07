Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 5,051 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 73,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 635.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 229,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,515,000 after purchasing an additional 198,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.15. 226,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,622,888. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $106.06 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
