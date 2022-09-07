Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,105 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.88.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

BA stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.65. 37,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,006,353. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.