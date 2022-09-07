Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 92,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,629,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,015 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.97. 97,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,669,199. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. MKM Partners upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.