Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 317 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

Southern Stock Up 2.1 %

Southern stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.42. The stock had a trading volume of 78,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,358. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

