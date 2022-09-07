Moonpot (POTS) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Moonpot (POTS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 6th. Moonpot has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $18,677.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonpot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000849 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Moonpot has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00884340 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016390 BTC.

Moonpot Profile

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,193,840 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moonpot

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

