Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $32.97

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.97 and last traded at $33.86, with a volume of 26047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.57.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on MONDY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mondi from GBX 2,072 ($25.04) to GBX 1,859 ($22.46) in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank raised Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,779.50.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
